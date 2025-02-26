Gold price falls by Rs 200 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,050 in Chennai on Feb 26

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has decreased by Rs 200 per sovereign on February 26 (Wednesday).

The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 64,400 per sovereign.

Accordingly, the gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 25, with a gram now costing Rs 8,050.

Gold rate crossed the Rs 63K mark on February 5, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign.

After being on an uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520.

However, gold prices picked up once again and crossed the Rs 64K mark, only to decline by Rs 360 on February 21.

Gold price has been increasing in the past few days and has seen a dip and is being sold at Rs 64,400 per sovereign on February 26 (today).

Meanwhile, the price of silver also has decreased by Rs 2 and is sold at Rs 106 per gram

Gold price over the last five days:

25.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,600

24.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,440

22.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,360

21.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,200

20.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,560

Silver price over the last five days:

25.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

24.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

22.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

21.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109

20.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 109