Gold price falls by Rs 120 per sovereign on 18.09.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Wednesday has decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,800 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 15 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,850 per gram.

The price of silver decreased by Re 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 96 per gram.