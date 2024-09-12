Gold price drops by Rs 80 per sovereign on 12.09.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Thursday dropped down by Rs 80/sovereign and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,640 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and has decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 10 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,705 per gram.

Silver remains stable at Rs 91.50 per gram and 1 kg of silver is being sold for Rs 91,500.