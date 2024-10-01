Gold price drops by Rs 240 per sovereign on 1.10.2024 in Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold on Tuesday decreased by Rs 240 per sovereign and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 56,400 per sovereign.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days and has decreased today.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 30 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,050 per gram.

The price of silver remains stable at Rs 101 per gram.