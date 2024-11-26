Gold price drops by Rs 1,760 in Chennai over the past two days; check out price in Chennai on Nov 26

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold has dropped sharply for the second consecutive day.

As of Tuesday, the price of 22-carat gold has decreased by Rs 960 per sovereign, bringing the rate down to Rs 56,640.

The price of gold per gram has fallen by Rs 120, now being sold at Rs 7,080.

Similarly, the price of silver has also decreased.

The price of one gram of silver has dropped by Rs 3 and is now being sold at Rs 98 per gram.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the price of gold in Chennai has fallen by Rs 1,760 per sovereign over the last two days.

Gold prices have been fluctuating since the beginning of the year, showing both upward and downward trends.

On 30 October, the price of one sovereign of gold crossed Rs 59,000, setting a new record.

Since then, gold prices have been fluctuating, with both increases and decreases.