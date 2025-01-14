Gold price dips by Rs 80 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,330 on Jan 14 in Chennai

CHENNAI: After being on an uptick for several days, the price of gold in Chennai recorded a fall by Rs 80 per sovereign on Tuesday (January 14), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,640 per sovereign.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has decreased by Rs 10 with a gram now costing Rs 7,330.

As the new year began, the price of the yellow metal was Rs 57,200 per sovereign. By Jan 3, it rose to Rs 58,080 only for it to drop again. It then remained unchanged at Rs 57,720 from Jan 4 to 7. The price started fluctuating again with a Rs 80 rise on Jan 8 and has continued to be on the uptick since then. Across the last week, the price of gold climbed by Rs 800 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has decreased by Re 2 per gram and is being sold at Rs 100 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

13.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,720

12.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,520

11.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,520

10.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,280

09.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,080

Silver price over the last five days:

13.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 102

12.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 101

11.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 101

10.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 101

09.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100