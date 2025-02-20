Gold price continues to rise in Chennai, gram costs Rs 8,070 on Feb 20

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 280 per sovereign on February 20 (Thursday).

The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 64,560.

Accordingly, the gold price per gram has increased by Rs 35, with a gram now costing Rs 8,070.

On January 31, the price of gold had risen by Rs 960 in a single day and was sold at Rs 61,840 per sovereign.

By February 5, the rate had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240.

Continuing to rise, the price finally plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12, with a sovereign being sold at Rs 63,520. On February 13 and 14, prices began to rise again, only to decline by Rs 800 on February 15, settling at Rs 63,120.

But gold prices have once again increased in the following days and are currently being sold at Rs 64,560 on February 20 (today).

Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 and being sold at Rs 109 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

19.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,280

18.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,760

17.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

15.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,120

14.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,920

Silver price over the last five days:

19.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

18.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

17.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

15.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

14.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108