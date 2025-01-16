Gold price climbs by Rs 400 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,390 on Jan 16 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai increased by Rs 400 per sovereign on Thursday (January 16), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 59,120 per sovereign.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 50 with a gram now costing Rs 7,390.

The price of gold last week was on a steady upward trend, finishing at 58,520 per sovereign on January 11. This week, it rose to Rs 58,720 on January 13 only for it to slightly dip to Rs 58,640 the next day, January 14. However, it picked up again on January 15, reaching Rs 59,120 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Re 2 per gram and is being sold at Rs 103 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

15.01.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 59,120

14.01.2024: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,640

13.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,720

12.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,520

11.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,520

Silver price over the last five days:

15.01.2024: 1 gram - Rs 103

14.01.2024: 1 gram - Rs 101

13.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 102

12.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 101

11.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 101