Gold price breaks all records, crosses Rs 10,000/g in Chennai

CHENNAI: Gold price continued its relentless rally to cross Rs 10,000 per gram mark and Rs 80,000 per sovereign in Chennai on Saturday (September 6).

The price of gold in the city went up by Rs 140 per gram and Rs 1,120 per sovereign, with a gram now costing Rs 10,005 and a sovereign Rs 80,040.

This marks a whopping rise of around Rs 22,800 since January 1 when it was sold at Rs 57,200 per sovereign.

While the price has been inching forward for most part of the year, what triggered the recent surge is the trade war that US President Donald Trump unleashed on the world, including India.

On September 5, it went up by Rs 560 per sovereign to reach Rs 78,920.

Earlier in August, gold price had crossed the Rs 75,000 mark for the second time this year, touching Rs 75,040 on August 6, the same rate it last reached on July 23. Between August 25 and August 30, gold prices in Chennai increased by Rs 2,520 per sovereign, reaching Rs 76,960 per sovereign.

While there were fluctuations, the price has seen a massive jump in 2025.

On February 5, the shiny metal was priced at Rs 63,240 per sovereign. Later, after more fluctuations, on March 14, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

Later, on April 22, it reached an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, with a steep one-day jump of Rs 2,200.

On the other hand, the price of silver has decreased by Rs 2 and is sold for Rs 138/gram.

Gold price (22 carat) over the last five days:

September 5, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 78,920, 1 gram: Rs 9,865

September 04, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 78,360, 1 gram: Rs 9,795

September 03, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 78,440, 1 gram: Rs 9,805

September 02, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 77,800, 1 gram: Rs 9,725

September 01, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 77,640, 1 gram: Rs 9,705

August 30, 2025 – 1 sovereign: Rs 76,960, 1 gram: Rs 9,620

Silver price over the last five days:

September 04, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 137

September 03, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 137

September 02, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 137

September 01, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 136

August 30, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 134

August 29, 2025 – 1 gram: Rs 131