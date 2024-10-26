Gold paste worth Rs 90 lakh seized from toilet flush tank at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials on Thursday seized 1.24 kg of gold paste worth Rs 90 lakh at the Chennai airport, which was hidden inside a toilet flush tank.

Customs officials had received information about potential gold smuggling on flights travelling from Dubai to Chennai. Following the tip-off, the officials intensified their surveillance, particularly focusing on transit passengers.

A 35-year-old Sri Lankan male passenger, who had arrived on a flight from Dubai and was supposed to board another one to Sri Lanka, caught their attention as he had spent a considerable amount of time in the transit area toilet.

Subsequently, officials inspected the restroom and discovered a plastic-wrapped parcel hidden inside the toilet flush tank, which contained 1.24 kg of gold in paste form and costing Rs 90 lakh.

After seizing the gold, the officials interrogated the passenger, who initially denied knowledge of the same. However, he later confessed to working as a 'kuruvi' for a gold smuggling syndicate, and was detained.

Further investigations are ongoing to find out the rest of the members of the smuggling operation.