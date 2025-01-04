Gold, cash worth over Rs 1 crore burgled from bizman's house in Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: Burglars struck at a house in Lake Area in Nungambakkam and stole 150 sovereigns of jewels, around Rs 20 lakh in cash, and a luxury watch, together worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The burglary happened on the first floor of the building where Abubakkar Haroun (34), a Dubai-based businessman hailing from Ramanathapuram, is living with family.

The whole family went to their native on December 26. On return, they found the door broken open. When they went in and checked, they found the house had been burgled.

A case has been registered by the police and a probe is on.

The police have lifted some fingerprints with the help of forensic experts and are also checking the CCTV footage hoping to get some clues.