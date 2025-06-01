Godman robs Chennai builder of 76 grams of gold, arrested

CHENNAI: A priest who claimed to be a godman was arrested by the city police on charges of cheating among others after he took over 76 grams of gold jewellery from a city builder under the pretext of performing prayers to negate and ward off the black magic cast on his family.

Police said that the complainant, SBR Ramesh (56) is a resident of Trustpakkam near Mandaveli and runs a construction business. In August last year, Ramesh got acquainted with the accused through a mutual friend and the accused had visited Ramesh's house to perform a prayer.

Subsequently, the godman told Ramesh that his business rivals had cast black magic on him, and if a ritual is not done as a remedy, it might affect his whole family.

Believing the godman's words, Ramesh accepted and gave in to his demands. Apart from the requisite items for the prayer, the godman told Ramesh that he would require Ramesh's family photo, two gold chains, and a gold bangle from his wife, adding that he would return everything after performing the rituals.

However, the godman never returned the jewellery despite Ramesh following up frequently. When Ramesh recently enquired, the godman threatened the former saying that he would cast black magic on his family if he did not back off. Ramesh filed a complaint with Abhiramapuram police station. The police conducted inquiries and arrested the godman, T Poorna Prakash (47) of Perambur.

A probe revealed that he worked as a priest at a temple in Perambur. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.