Go on a heritage walk to India’s second-oldest cantonment in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: Now a bustling neighbourhood, Pallavaram has a rich tapestry of history and heritage to it. To shed light on the narratives and bring back the vivid memories of the past, Madras Inherited is organising a heritage walk, led by their interns, Vishalakshi GS and Bhavika Vaidyanathan.

“Instead of going for a sketch or photography walk, we opted for a heritage walk because the visual perspective of the locality is slowly deteriorating. But it has a lot of stories to be heard and a few Anglo Indian families are sharing their experience of settling at Pallavaram,” starts Ashmitha Athreya, a heritage enthusiast and architect, also head of operations of Madras Inherited.

Its history dates back to the Paleolithic age. “Through this walk, the participants will have a better understanding of Pallavaram under the cantonment board limits and speak about certain historic spots of interest. This cantonment board is said to be the second oldest in the country,” she shares. It is to be noted that the Pallavaram cantonment played a major role in furthering the military interest of the British.

Though Pallavaram has become one of the hot spots in Chennai, a section of it still has retained the old charm of cantonment and residential colonies. Each phase of its history, from the Pallavas to the British, has left its mark, making Pallavaram a heritage-rich suburban town.

Talking about the growing interest in heritage walks in Chennai, Ashmitha remarks, “People are opting to participate in such walks because more such avenues are opening up in the city. It is fascinating to see the youngsters’ participation. There is more to the city than it offers. It is important to know where you are from, the history, socio-economic culture, traditions, architecture, geography and more.”

Take part in Pallavaram: Cantonment And Beyond heritage walk to delve deep into the historical and cultural heritage of the neighbourhood, reflecting the influence of various dynasties, colonial powers, military legacy, and industrial developments. The walk will take place on September 29, from 6.30 am to 8.30 am. For more details, head to Madras Inherited’s Instagram page.