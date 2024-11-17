Global Sports City at Semmancheri put on fast track, concept plan likely by January

CHENNAI: The concept plan for the proposedGlobal Sports City to be developed at Semmancheri on OMR would be ready in January, highly placed government officials disclosed to DT Next even as Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is pushing for fast-tracking the project.

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi also held a detailed review of the project with officials of various departments at his camp office. The meeting comes a week after the additional chief secretary (sports) Atulya Misra announced that the CMDA-appointed technical consultant would submit the detailed project report in three months. Announced in March 2023, the Sports City, to be spread over 100 acres, would consist of indoor and outdoor facilities, including football grounds, a velodrome, an Olympic-size swimming pool, accommodation for sportspersons, training facilities, sports academies, a large stadium and infrastructure to support track and field athletes.

A senior bureaucrat privy to Saturday’s meeting told this paper: “We have asked the consultant to come up with a DPR, concept plan and required infrastructure. The demands of the city must be addressed in the concept plan." He further added, "It would be a mix of everything. Every project of this nature will be unique. No two projects of this kind can be compared.”

The project suffered a brief delay earlier due to the encroachment of a portion of 110 acres by a private party in Semmancheri. The State, however, cleared the encroachment and brought the 110-acre land parcel under its possession. “We have various models across the world. We must see what suits us. We are keeping options open. Financing must also be decided,” the officer said.

Concept plan blueprint:

~ Besides offering a blueprint for the modern sports infrastructure, the concept plan would comprise developments in civic infrastructure like roads, flood management, hospitality, tourism, commercial and retail sectors to augment its commercial viability

~ Flood mitigation would also be a vital part of the DPR project as the earmarked area is historically prone to water inundation and flooding. Hence, sponge parks like those being developed in the land retrieved from Madras Race Club would be executed there

~ Stormwater drains, underground drainage and water supply schemes would be developed to top standards to meet the requirements of the sports city which would host international and national sports meets in future

~ Besides civic infra, housing and traffic planning are also very crucial. It was evident from the participation of officials of Housing, WRD, CMDA and Greater Chennai Corporation in Saturday’s meeting