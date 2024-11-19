Global Freelancers Festival 2024: A celebration of talent, innovation, and collaboration

CHENNAI: To be held on November 30, the Global Freelancers Festival 2024 (GFF2024) is set to become the largest gathering of freelancers, solopreneurs, and startup founders in India. Hosted at the IIT Madras Research Park, this one-day event promises a power-packed experience with over 3,000 attendees, international clients, thought leaders, and industry experts under one roof.

"GFF2024 is more than an event; it’s a movement to empower freelancers and startups, driving the future of work and innovation. Our goal is to create a platform that celebrates talent, facilitates collaboration, and inspires growth,” says Jaya Shakthi Kannan, organiser of GFF2024.

The summit will feature engaging panel discussions, keynote speeches, and workshops addressing challenges and opportunities in freelancing, entrepreneurship, and beyond. There will be a freelancers' expo with 150 stalls showcasing skilled freelancers, innovative startups, and solution providers, fostering lead generation and collaboration opportunities.

Kannan adds that this year GFF2024 is taking a giant leap, with clients and experts from 15+ countries joining virtually. “This international collaboration ensures that attendees can connect, network, and explore opportunities beyond borders,” he adds.

For more details and registration, visit: makerstribe.in/events/global-freelancers-festival.