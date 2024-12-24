Glitch stops Chennai Metro Rail train on track at Washermanpet; passengers face delays

CHENNAI: A technical glitch stopped a Metro Rail train from Chennai Central to Wimco Nagar on the track at Washermanpet station on Monday night, the cascading effect of which is being felt hours on Tuesday (December 24) morning and inconveniencing passengers.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the train has been stationary since Monday, resulting in a disruption in the Metro Rail services, as trains are now operating only on one track.

Normally, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited operates Metro trains at intervals of 7 minutes. But the technical trouble has led to it being extended to more than 15 minutes, causing inconvenience to a large number of regular commuters.

The CMRL officials and workers have been working since around midnight on December 23 to rectify the issue.

In a 5 am service update, the CMRL said, “Due to technical failure, direct trains from Airport to Wimco Nagar Depot in Blue Line are running with 18 mins frequency.

From Airport to Washermanpet in Blue Line are running with 6 mins frequency. [Trains] from Tollgate to Wimco Nagar Depot are running with 6 mins frequency. Green Line is running with 7 mins frequency from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro to Airport.”

Here is the latest update on the Metro Rail services:

Blue Line:

Chennai Airport to Wimco Nagar Depot: Trains are operating at an 18-minute frequency due to the ongoing technical failure.

Chennai Airport to Washermanpet: Services are running with a 6-minute frequency.

Tollgate to Wimco Nagar Depot: Trains are operating with a 6-minute frequency.

Green Line:

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro to Chennai Airport: Services are running at a 7-minute frequency.