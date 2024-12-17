Glitch hits Chennai Metro Rail ticketing; resumes after rectification

CHENNAI: Scores of passengers travelling on Metro Rail were forced to queue up at ticket counters on Tuesday (December 17) morning after a technical glitch affected online ticketing services.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) blamed “temporary issues in the online ticket booking server” for the trouble, and asked passengers to purchase tickets from Metro station counters while rectification works are in progress.

Much to the relief of passengers, the issue was addressed promptly and the facility was restored soon.

Announcing that the online server issues were rectified, CMRL said, “All ticketing modes, including Singara Chennai Card, CMRL Travel Cards, Mobile QR, are working normally.”