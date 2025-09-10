GKM Colony-Pattumedu burial ground to undergo maintenance; public directed to use alternate sites

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced that the burial ground located in GKM Colony, Pattumedu, Ward-64, will be temporarily closed for essential maintenance work.

The maintenance activities are scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 11, 2025, and will continue until Friday, October 10, 2025. During this period, the aforementioned burial ground will be non-operational.

Consequently, the general public is advised to utilize the other nearby burial grounds at Villivakkam and Thangal for any funeral services required during these dates.

The Corporation requests the cooperation of the public during this period to facilitate the smooth completion of the maintenance work.