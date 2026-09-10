Giving traditional craft a new life

Anupama Dwivedi, founder of Vama, works with Bagh-printed textiles that draw from traditional motifs, including some inspired by the murals of the Bagh Caves, with a visual history dating back around 1,500 years.

But she is not interested in simply reproducing the past. “Bagh prints, like all the other textile crafts of India, have an intrinsic and lasting appeal and integrate well with modern design sensibilities,” she says.

Vama works with traditional blocks, natural colours and established processes, while experimenting with newer combinations and applications.