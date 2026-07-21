Give us homes, plead homeless from Periamet in petition to CM

In a petition submitted to the CM, residents described the harsh realities of life without a home. They said women were forced to bathe behind makeshift screens in the open, children studied under streetlights, and parents took turns staying awake through the night to protect their families.

“Five generations of our families have lived on these streets. Repeated appeals over the past 15 years for houses under the TN Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) have gone unanswered,” they said. “We had earlier petitioned Mayor Priya Rajan, former HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, Egmore MLA Paranthaman, MP Dayanidhi Maran and, most recently, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran.”

With no progress, they decided to seek the CM’s direct intervention. “For many, living inside four walls is a basic necessity, but for us, it’s a luxury,” said K Jennifer, a Class 7 student. “I study under the streetlights every night and complete my homework at school to avoid being reprimanded by teachers.”

Also, lack of basic amenities is as pressing as the absence of housing. All 69 families depend on a single hand-pump for washing and a nearby public toilet. When it rains, they move temporarily to bus stands and railway stations to escape flooding.