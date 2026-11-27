The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has begun building preliminary structures for the girder installation, and civic officials say the bridge will be ready by March or April 2027 if the remaining permissions come on time.

A Southern Railway (SR) official confirmed that the GCC had been permitted to begin work on the preliminary structures. “The approval for the permanent girder work is currently in process. Since the girder work will take place above a live railway track, we need to schedule a power block, which will be provided at the earliest,” the official said.

According to GCC officials, about 75% of the work on the Rs 226.55-crore ROB is complete, and SR has approved the bowstring launching scheme for the preliminary structures.

“A senior official has been appointed to supervise the project. Parts of the 58-metre bowstring are arriving at the project site from Pudukkottai.