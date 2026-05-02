Ginger price rises by Rs 40; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on May 2, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on May 2 (Saturday) saw changes compared to April 27. Ginger prices went up sharply by Rs 40, rising from Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kg, while lemon prices increased by Rs 10 from Rs 220 to Rs 230 per kg. On the other hand, tomato prices came down by Rs 10, dropping from Rs 50 to Rs 40 per kg.