Chennai

Ginger price rises by Rs 40; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on May 2, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Koyambedu Vegetable Market (File Photo)
Koyambedu Vegetable Market (File Photo)
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on May 2 (Saturday) saw changes compared to April 27. Ginger prices went up sharply by Rs 40, rising from Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kg, while lemon prices increased by Rs 10 from Rs 220 to Rs 230 per kg. On the other hand, tomato prices came down by Rs 10, dropping from Rs 50 to Rs 40 per kg.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 25 per kg

Tomato: Rs 40 per kg (down by Rs 10)

Potato: Rs 18 per kg

Coconut: Rs 52 per piece (down by Rs 3)

Shallot: Rs 40 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg (up by Rs 5)

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

Garlic: Rs 160 per kg

Ginger: Rs 120 per kg (up by Rs 40)

Drumstick: Rs 50 per kg

Lemon: Rs 230 per kg (up by Rs 10)

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch

Mint: Rs 5 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 40 per kg

Vegetable Price
Vegetable price in Chennai
Koyambedu market

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