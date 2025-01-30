Gig for Gaza’s children – turning melodies into meaningful change

CHENNAI: Music meets humanity yet again as Rethinking Refugees and House of T present the second edition of Gig for Gaza’s Children. The concert will feature local talents like Blues Conscience, Crimson Sands, Layavart, Ann Shirley Natasha, Sublashini, and Tarita.

Since last year’s successful inaugural event, which raised nearly ₹2 Lakh, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened. Famine, displacement, and dire shortages of basic necessities have left over two-thirds of the population struggling for survival. According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), 91% of Gaza’s children show severe signs of trauma, underscoring the urgent need for aid. While a temporary truce has been called, the future of Gaza’s children remains uncertain.

“While the world hoped for an end to the genocide, the suffering continues,” shares Sindhuja Sankaran, founder of Rethinking Refugees. “It’s easy to share social media posts, but this concert gives us an opportunity to act constructively. Compassion demands action, and together, we can make a real difference for humanity.”

All proceeds from ticket sales and donations will directly benefit Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), an organisation tirelessly working to provide food, water, warm clothing, and other essentials to families impacted by the ongoing crisis in Gaza. This year’s fundraising will also support efforts to rebuild Gaza’s fractured community infrastructure, fostering hope for a sustainable future.

“Music has an unparalleled ability to unite people and inspire hope,” says Thomas Davis, founder of House of T. “Last year’s concert showed how the indie music community in Chennai could rally for a cause, and this year, we are aiming even higher. Music transcends borders and reminds us of our shared humanity.”

Gig for Gaza's Children is taking place on January 31, from 7 pm, at The Neighborhood Bar, T Nagar.