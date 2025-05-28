Giant wheel malfunction: Chennai's amusement park closed temporarily

CHENNAI: The Neelankarai police on Wednesday instructed the management of an amusement park in Injambakkam to close it temporarily.

The Neelankarai police have also sent a notice to the manager of the park, seeking an explanation regarding the malfunctioning giant wheel incident.

The amusement park has been instructed to open after providing explanations and submitting documents. Meanwhile, officials are inspecting the amusement park on Wednesday, according to a report from Daily Thanthi.

On Tuesday evening, a terrifying experience for a group of 36 people, including children, took place when their ride got stranded mid-air reportedly due to a technical glitch.

All the 36 people were safely rescued after a one-and-a-half-hour rescue operation.

“We were able to rescue all the 36 persons, including 20 men and 16 women, by using two sky lifts. They are all safe,” District fire officer Loganathan said. About 35 personnel from the fire and rescue services department along with the local police were involved in bringing down the stranded people.

There was total chaos when the ride that could revolve a full circle suddenly got stuck. Luckily for the passengers, it remained above the ground, sparing them the risk of falling down.

