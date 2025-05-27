Giant wheel malfunction at an amusement park; rescue operations underway

CHENNAI: Several individuals were trapped on a malfunctioning giant wheel at a amusement park in Injambakkam, ECR Chennai, on Tuesday. The incident prompted a swift response from fire and rescue services after park authorities struggled for hours to free the riders independently.

According to sources, the park management attempted to resolve the issue since evening but faced persistent challenges. With their efforts proving unsuccessful, they eventually alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. Two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, with personnel working to safely evacuate those stranded.

Firefighters are currently using cranes and specialized equipment to reach the trapped individuals, who remain onboard the stalled ride.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact number of people affected or the cause of the mechanical failure.