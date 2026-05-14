Ghettoisation a problem: Tasmac closure alone not viable sans rehab centre near resettlement colonies: Experts

“Alcoholism here cannot be viewed in the same lens as elsewhere. If someone wants to quit drinking, where will they go?” asked a worker from Thozhamai NGO, which works in Semmenchery resettlement.

In settlements such as Perumbakkam, Semmenchery and Kannagi Nagar, alcoholism cannot be viewed merely as a ‘proximity to liquor shop’ issue. These mega resettlements, created through displacement and encroachment removal drives, have led to large-scale ‘ghettoisation’ over the years. Addiction has evolved into a deeper social and public health crisis, one that closures alone cannot solve, stakeholders say.