German tourists charter heritage NMR train for scenic 3 day journey

COIMBATORE: Six tourists from Germany experienced the charm of the Nilgiri hills with a specially chartered journey aboard the iconic Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train.
They concluded their three-day trip on Thursday with a picturesque ride from Coonoor to Ooty, after hiring the heritage steam locomotive for an exclusive experience.
According to railway officials, the tourists chartered the train for around Rs 12.78 lakh for a total of three days. “On March 24, they travelled from Coonoor to Mettupalayam. The following day, they returned from Mettupalayam to Coonoor, and on Thursday completed their journey from Coonoor to Ooty,” an official said.
Throughout the journey, the foreign tourists made several halts along the route to soak in the breathtaking vistas of the Nilgiris. They captured vivid images and videos of lush green valleys, colonial-era bridges, winding tunnels and rolling hills. Equipped with cameras, the group documented the timeless appeal of the railway, widely regarded as both an engineering marvel and a cultural treasure.
The century-old NMR, known for its vintage steam locomotives and scenic routes, continues to attract railway enthusiasts and tourists from around the world. The German tourists, who have been travelling globally to explore historic railway systems, described their experience on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway as “truly unforgettable.” Railway authorities ensured the group received attentive service throughout their journey, adding to the overall experience.