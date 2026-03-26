German tourists charter heritage NMR train for scenic 3 day journey

They concluded their three-day trip on Thursday with a picturesque ride from Coonoor to Ooty, after hiring the heritage steam locomotive for an exclusive experience.

According to railway officials, the tourists chartered the train for around Rs 12.78 lakh for a total of three days. “On March 24, they travelled from Coonoor to Mettupalayam. The following day, they returned from Mettupalayam to Coonoor, and on Thursday completed their journey from Coonoor to Ooty,” an official said.