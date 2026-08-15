What does freedom mean to Gen Z? Young adults on money, careers, family and choice

At 18, Samyuktha Adurthi started her own company. The experience changed what freedom meant to her. “I feel like at this stage, freedom does not mean doing whatever I want without any consequences. I feel like it means having the right to choose my own path and having the strength to accept and face those consequences,” Samyuktha says.

Initially, she associated freedom with making her own money and being able to make decisions without permission. But building a company while pursuing college made her see freedom differently. “A lot of people confuse freedom with having no responsibility. But true freedom for me is the ability to decide which responsibility I want to take.”

Santhosh, an intern at a film production company, sees that ability to choose as the freedom to experiment. “Freedom means the freedom to experiment with life. The freedom that enables one to make decisions about their life.” But that freedom exists alongside dependence. “Financially, I'm still dependent on my parents, but my parents support me in whatever decision I make.”