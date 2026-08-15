What does freedom mean to Gen Z? Young adults on money, careers, family and choice

CHENNAI: What does freedom feel like when you are old enough to make your own choices, but not always free from the forces that shape them? For some, it begins with a first salary. For others, it is a road home, a career decision, a vote or simply the ability to say no. Five young adults talk about the freedoms they have, the ones they are negotiating and the ones still out of reach.
At 18, Samyuktha Adurthi started her own company. The experience changed what freedom meant to her. “I feel like at this stage, freedom does not mean doing whatever I want without any consequences. I feel like it means having the right to choose my own path and having the strength to accept and face those consequences,” Samyuktha says.
Initially, she associated freedom with making her own money and being able to make decisions without permission. But building a company while pursuing college made her see freedom differently. “A lot of people confuse freedom with having no responsibility. But true freedom for me is the ability to decide which responsibility I want to take.”
Santhosh, an intern at a film production company, sees that ability to choose as the freedom to experiment. “Freedom means the freedom to experiment with life. The freedom that enables one to make decisions about their life.” But that freedom exists alongside dependence. “Financially, I'm still dependent on my parents, but my parents support me in whatever decision I make.”
For Samyuktha Adurthi, financial independence transformed that ability to choose. “I started working for freedom. I did not work for money,” she says. Earning her own money, she says, gives her negotiating power, confidence and the power and privilege to walk away from scenarios that make you uncomfortable.
Mukhilan, who works at an MNC, sees financial independence differently. “Adult money is different,” he says. But for him, freedom also means learning to step away from FOMO (fear of missing out) — the pressure to keep up with the things everyone else seems to have. “The fear of missing out is running on a treadmill that won't stop until you stop it.”
Kannan S, a college student, says that financial freedom means being able to look after himself. “Freedom means to be financially independent and being able to take care of myself without anyone's help.” He feels independent when it comes to choosing his education and career, but money remains a limitation. “I need to be a bit cautious in spending the leisure money I'll be having since no ‘extra’ money would be given and each transfer needs a proper explanation.”
Mukhilan opines that the biggest barrier to freedom at this stage is career pressure. He describes a corporate world where comparison can extend from salary and education to lifestyle and appearance. “Benchmarking and setting up standards high is great for pushing the human limits,” he says, but “deep down, the crux of this social judgement and trying harder to constantly fit into society will cost one’s emotional freedom.”
Santhosh sees a different pressure, particularly for men. “Traditionally, we have applied roles to genders and the rule dictates men should work hard, earn money, and provide for the family.” He says the expectation makes him rethink a future where he can “allow myself to be selfish and ‘provide’ and look after myself well.”
Kannan also recognises that expectation, saying men are traditionally expected to be the only breadwinner, even as he notices a positive change among his generation.
For 19-year-old Nirmalya Madhu, the limits can appear in small decisions. She describes a recent incident when she took a different road home after dance class and her parents questioned her about it. “I kept thinking, ‘If I'm free to choose what I study and where I study, why can't I even choose which road I want to take home?’” she asks. The incident made her question whether she was truly free in the smaller choices that make her feel independent.
She adds that gender can mean having fewer freedoms around going out, travelling or simply making choices. “Maybe if I had been born a boy, I would have had at least a little more freedom,” she says, adding that “even an extra five per cent of freedom would sometimes feel significant to me.”
Samyuktha's experience is different but carries a similar complication. As a young woman and founder, she says she often has to prove herself professionally. “For many young women, freedom is technically available, like you can; freedom is there, but there is a checklist that has to be ticked off.”
Nirmalya feels her generation has greater freedom to express itself. “Gen Z women have more freedom to express themselves compared to previous generations,” she says, pointing to conversations around sexuality, feelings, emotions, mental health, family pressure and work pressure. She also sees social media as having created spaces for young people to discuss their experiences.