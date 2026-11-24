CHENNAI: The House of Meenu Subbiah will present the 2026 edition of its annual arts festival, Gems of Margazhi, from November 27 to 29 at MS Subbulakshmi Auditorium, Asian College of Journalism, Tharamani. Curated by Adithi Ganeshan, this year’s edition is themed Roots & Resonance and will bring together three performances that explore traditional art forms through contemporary expressions.
The festival will open on November 27 with Bhajan Clubbing, featuring singers Saindhavi, Sai Vignesh and Gurupriya Atreya. The performance seeks to bring together the devotional roots of Carnatic music and the energy of a shared musical experience in a contemporary setting. Saindhavi, an acclaimed Carnatic vocalist and playback singer, has performed more than 1,500 concerts worldwide. Sai Vignesh known for his songs in Kantara and Sita Ramam, while singer and composer Gurupriya Atreya will also be part of the evening.
On November 28, Aayana Dance Company will present a performance rooted in classical movement and contemporary narratives. Founded in 2009 by choreographer and artistic director Krishna Manognya Balaraju, the company draws on the expressive vocabulary of Bharatanatyam to explore themes of devotion, identity and society.
The festival will conclude on November 29 with Raga and Rhythm, a musical presentation by IndoSoul, led by Karthick Iyer. The ensemble blends Indian classical music with rock, jazz and global contemporary sounds. Having toured the US and Canada, IndoSoul has taken its music to international audiences through compositions from its albums Two Sides of Karma and ‘Looking Within to Look Beyond’.
Speaking about the festival, Meenu Subbiah, founder and designer of Meenu Subbiah Diamonds, said, “Culture, much like a cherished heirloom, finds its truest meaning when it is experienced, treasured and passed on. At the House of Meenu Subbiah, we have always believed in celebrating and preserving our cultural heritage by reinterpreting it for generations to come. Gems of Margazhi is a natural extension of this idea, it is a celebration of culture, creativity and shared experiences.”
The performances will begin at 6 pm each evening. The festival will be held from November 27 to 29 at MS Subbulakshmi Auditorium, Asian College of Journalism, Tharamani. Tickets are available on mdnd.in.