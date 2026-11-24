The festival will open on November 27 with Bhajan Clubbing, featuring singers Saindhavi, Sai Vignesh and Gurupriya Atreya. The performance seeks to bring together the devotional roots of Carnatic music and the energy of a shared musical experience in a contemporary setting. Saindhavi, an acclaimed Carnatic vocalist and playback singer, has performed more than 1,500 concerts worldwide. Sai Vignesh known for his songs in Kantara and Sita Ramam, while singer and composer Gurupriya Atreya will also be part of the evening.

On November 28, Aayana Dance Company will present a performance rooted in classical movement and contemporary narratives. Founded in 2009 by choreographer and artistic director Krishna Manognya Balaraju, the company draws on the expressive vocabulary of Bharatanatyam to explore themes of devotion, identity and society.