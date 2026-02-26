GCTP's road safety event for women gig workers

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) on Wednesday organised a road safety interactive programme with women gig workers engaged with various e-commerce and delivery services like Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Big Basket, Pink Rapido, Porter and Flipkart, police said.
"With the increasing participation of women in last-mile delivery services who frequently navigate through heavy traffic conditions while fulfilling delivery commitments, ensuring their safety on roads has become a priority for GCTP," an official release noted.
Officers interacted with the women workers and distributed helmets.
According to GCTP, frequent traffic violations among delivery personnel, such as speeding, signal jumping, and non-compliance with helmet laws, were high, especially during peak hours.