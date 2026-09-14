GCP permits installation of 1,562 Vinayagar idols across Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police have permitted the installation and worship of 1,562 Vinayagar idols across the city ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi today (September 14).
The idols have been permitted under conditions prescribed by the police, the Madras High Court, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, the Fire and Rescue Services department and the Greater Chennai Corporation.
The GCP has deployed 16,500 police personnel and 1,500 Home Guards for security during the festival.
Police personnel will be deployed at idol installation points, while regular patrols will be carried out using two-wheelers and four-wheelers.
Procession and immersion of idols in designated waterbodies have been permitted only on select routes on September 19 and 20. The police warned of legal action against those who violate the conditions, install idols without prior permission and disturb the public.
GCP Commissioner A Amalraj stressed several points, including obtaining permission from landowners, local bodies and relevant departments for installing idols, during a meeting with religious outfits.
Authorities have set a height limit of 10 feet for idols and barred their placement near places of worship, hospitals, or schools. Slogans that could incite communal disharmony are prohibited.
Organisers must appoint two volunteers at each pandal for security, while political or religious banners will not be permitted. Strict adherence to fire and electrical safety norms was also emphasised.