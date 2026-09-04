GCC’s drain work damages pipeline, Palavakkam residents face week-long sewage contamination

According to the people there, several people, including children, suffered from vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhoea.

That is when Ashik, a resident of PKS Garden on Periyar Road, took to social media to raise the issue, which eventually led the authorities to rectify the issue.

In an Instagram post, which subsequently went viral, he said several homes in Periyar Street and nearby areas were affected and that families were experiencing health problems.