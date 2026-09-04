GCC’s drain work damages pipeline, Palavakkam residents face week-long sewage contamination

CHENNAI: Residents of Palavakkam, including Periyar Road and surrounding streets, were facing a real risk to their health after a Metro Water pipeline was damaged during road-digging work resulting in sewage getting mixed with drinking water supplied to them.
According to the people there, several people, including children, suffered from vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhoea.
That is when Ashik, a resident of PKS Garden on Periyar Road, took to social media to raise the issue, which eventually led the authorities to rectify the issue.
In an Instagram post, which subsequently went viral, he said several homes in Periyar Street and nearby areas were affected and that families were experiencing health problems.
Speaking to the DT Next, he said roads in the locality had been dug up at several places since last Thursday.
The residents realised that the water supply had been contaminated only on Friday, after noticing sewage-mixed water coming from taps in their bathrooms and kitchens.
Ashik said his family was among those affected, with his daughter Riya vomiting continuously, while another member of the family had to be taken to hospital after developing diarrhoea and vomiting.
"My 60-year-old father and I suffered severe vomiting, I had to admit my father in the hospital for two days," said Regina who had to deal with black water for the past one week.
The Metro Water Assistant Engineer from the zone said the issue happened after a water pipeline was damaged during GCC's stormwater drain work in the area.
"It was rectified on the same day of the complaint," he said, adding that the officials inspected several streets in Palavakkam after complaints and checked water samples which are found to be drinkable now.