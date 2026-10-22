GCC vaccinates over 1.5 lakh stray dogs in 72 days; drive reaches 75% completion

This works out to 75 per cent of the target that the civic body has set itself.

The intensive mass vaccination drive aims to protect the public from rabies. Under this initiative, dogs were vaccinated and given parasite-removal medicines across several zones, including Ambattur (21,844 dogs), Madhavaram, (15,038), Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (13,849), Perungudi, (12,752), Tondiarpet (12,477), Tiruvottiyur (12,313), Anna Nagar (11,895), Kodambakkam (10,131), Royapuram (8,598), Teynampet (7,782), Manali (7,200), and Alandur (4,343).