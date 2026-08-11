GCC to vaccinate 2 Lakh stray dogs in city from August 11

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will launch a 75-working-day anti-rabies and anti-parasitic vaccination drive for stray dogs from August 11, targeting 2 lakh dogs across the city. Thirty dedicated teams have been deployed for the campaign, with each team tasked with vaccinating around 100 stray dogs a day.
The civic body plans to cover nearly 3,000 stray dogs daily by deploying 10 teams each across three zones simultaneously.
The first phase will cover Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Tondiarpet zones, focusing on rabies vaccination and removal of internal and external parasites. The campaign will be conducted for 14 days in Tiruvottiyur, nine days in Manali and 14 days in Tondiarpet.
During a similar campaign last year, more than 1.47 lakh stray dogs were vaccinated.
The GCC has also made arrangements for pet owners to bring their dogs and cats to the vaccination camps for free anti-rabies vaccination.
At a consultation meeting, the Corporation Commissioner directed officials to involve veterinarians from TN Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and private practitioners. The drive will be carried out in technical collaboration with Worldwide Veterinary Services (WVS), officials said.