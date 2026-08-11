GCC to vaccinate 2 Lakh stray dogs in city from August 11

The civic body plans to cover nearly 3,000 stray dogs daily by deploying 10 teams each across three zones simultaneously.

The first phase will cover Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Tondiarpet zones, focusing on rabies vaccination and removal of internal and external parasites. The campaign will be conducted for 14 days in Tiruvottiyur, nine days in Manali and 14 days in Tondiarpet.

During a similar campaign last year, more than 1.47 lakh stray dogs were vaccinated.