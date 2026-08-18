GCC to transform Omandurar campus space into public plaza

Aiming to establish a high-quality civic gathering space that balances public infrastructure goals with long-term financial viability, the civic body has invited consultants to provide project structuring and transaction advisory services to execute the venture under a public-private partnership framework.

Sources in the corporation said, “The plan is to utilise the land of the Omandurar campus to its full potential by developing a recreational space for visitors, patient attendants, and the general public, while reclaiming the rear setback of the hospital.”