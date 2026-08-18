GCC to transform Omandurar campus space into public plaza

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has initiated plans to transform the setback area of the Omandurar Government campus into a state-of-the-art public plaza.
Aiming to establish a high-quality civic gathering space that balances public infrastructure goals with long-term financial viability, the civic body has invited consultants to provide project structuring and transaction advisory services to execute the venture under a public-private partnership framework.
Sources in the corporation said, “The plan is to utilise the land of the Omandurar campus to its full potential by developing a recreational space for visitors, patient attendants, and the general public, while reclaiming the rear setback of the hospital.”
The tender document states that the consultant should undertake comprehensive site investigations, field data collection, and mapping of statutory requirements, utility shifting needs, and implementation constraints.
While reviewing conceptual layouts, 3D visualisations, and design guidelines aimed at revenue generation, the advisor will collaborate with the eventual concessionaire. The consultant will evaluate potential revenue streams by factoring in space utilisation, advertisement demand, tariffs, inflation, and market trends to establish precise financial projections over the concession period.
Sources noted that four of the six acres of the campus can be effectively used as a public recreational space equipped with seating arrangements, lighting, and footpaths. “There are also plans to create an exhibition area, public viewing spaces, food counters, and screening zones. Additionally, we would like to revive the live forum space that was originally constructed when the campus was considered for the secretariat,” sources stated.