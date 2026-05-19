GCC to send birth certificates directly to parents’ WhatsApp

Parents will also have the option of downloading the certificates through the GCC’s WhatsApp chatbot or from the civic body’s website. The initiative will be extended to death certificates and other civic services in the coming months.

Currently, hospital officials record a child’s birth and upload the document to the e-server after obtaining the required signatures, and parents have to download it from the corporation website. In 2025, the GCC introduced a feature to download it using its chatbot.