GCC to install 75 IoT-based environmental sensors across Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified 75 locations across all 15 zones in the city for the installation of Internet of Things (IoT)-based environmental sensors, as part of the efforts to strengthen environmental monitoring and public health management.

The locations were chosen based on factors such as population density, industrial activity and traffic intensity. The GCC has divided the city into 2 km × 2 km grids, with ward scores converted into grid-wise scores using area-weighted averaging.

According to a senior official at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), sensors will be installed at sites including Thiruviottiyur, Kathivakkam, Kolathur, Vadapalani, Mint Street, Washermenpet, Manali, Villivakkam, Koyambedu, Marina Beach, Velachery, Chemmancheri and Uthandi. The network will also cover Urban Primary Health Centres, schools, zonal offices and other government facilities in high-density areas.

These sensors will be linked to the city’s ICCC to enable real-time air quality and climate data monitoring.

Currently, Chennai has only 18 functional sensors monitoring PM2.5, PM10, NO₂, SO₂, CO, O₃, temperature, humidity and ambient light levels. The expanded grid will provide real-time notifications and strengthen decision-making for administrators. “Once the data is received, it can be embedded on a website or mobile application for public access, enabling citizens to respond appropriately to environmental situations,” the official said.

Administrative approvals are complete and tenders will be floated shortly, with work orders to follow.

In the next phase, the GCC plans to add parameters such as wind speed, wind direction, atmospheric pressure and rainfall. These enhancements will support AQI forecasting, heat wave alerts, green belt planning and climate resilience measures.

Officials said the IoT-enabled network will aid smog detection, early warning alerts, clean air action plans, and traffic emissions management.

Officials also added that IoT-enabled network will support the city’s electric vehicle ecosystem. “Chennai will be one of the first cities in India to adopt such a multi-sector IoT-based environmental sensing framework, setting national benchmarks for sustainable urban governance,” the official added.

This real-time data will be used for generating localised AQI readings, issuing smog or heatwave alerts, and supporting traffic emissions control and clean air policy efforts.

The sensors will also be linked to public display boards to improve citizen awareness of local air quality. Uses include AQI prediction, smog tracking, heatwave response, and implementation of the National Clean Air Programme at the city level.