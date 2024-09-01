GCC to host quiz on Chennai and Thirukkural for school students on Sept 6; check details here

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is all set to conduct a mega quiz competition 'The Chennai Quiz' on September 6 (Friday) at the Amma Maaligai Auditorium in the Ripon Building here.

Students from classes 6 to 9 across schools in the city are eligible to participate in the quiz which will have questions on Chennai and the Thirukkural.

The competition is open to all government, government-aided, private, and GCC-run schools. At least two teams should take part from each school, noted a release from Ripon Building on Sunday.

The quiz contest will take place at 2 pm at the auditorium while registration opens at 1 PM on the day of the event. Over 100 teams have already registered online.

The quiz will have three rounds --- preliminary, semi-finals, and finals.

In the preliminary round, questions will be displayed on a digital board, and participants will write their answers within a given time frame.

The top six teams will advance to the semi-finals, with the best three moving on to the finals, which will feature five rounds of challenging questions.

The top three teams that win will be rewarded with trophies and medals. A cash prize of Rs 7,000 will be given to those who secure first place while the teams that get placed second and third will receive Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively. All participants will be given certificates.

Interested teams can register online at: https://forms.gle/CiU1WvgQ9jYwkbhn7