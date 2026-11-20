Speaking at a conference on Climate Responsive Urban Planning organised by C40, a collective promoting global climate action through cities, here, Sameeran said that the civic body would work with various government agencies to address the city's climate challenges through coordinated planning.

“The GCC will work closely with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL), Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), electricity board and Revenue department. The energy and water requirements of urban data centres will also be incorporated into the city’s climate action plan,” he explained.

The Sponge Park initiative, launched by the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay under the Blue-Green Chennai policy, would be expanded across the city. “The GCC is also developing a 200-km pedestrian network, while MTC buses are being modernised,” he added, and cited the Vyasarpadi Climate Action Plan prepared by students and youth from the neighbourhood. “There’s an urgent need to link climate change discussions with people’s livelihood concerns. These kids had studied the impact of Cyclone Michaung in 2023 on the livelihoods of auto drivers and formulated a local action plan. Similar neighbourhood-level groups should be formed across Chennai.”