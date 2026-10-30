GCC to develop 25-year infrastructure plan for Chennai metropolitan region

CHENNAI: Chennai metropolis, one of the oldest city in the world but far from world class when it comes to its present state, is eyeing a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade, with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) getting ready to work on a detailed plan for the whole Chennai Metropolitan Area to identify infrastructure gaps, estimate future demand, and prioritise investments across urban sectors.
With an eye on the future, the plan would have a 25-year roadmap, said officials.
The plan, to be prepared by the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL), will assess the existing infrastructure and municipal services, taking into account population growth, economic activity, land-use patterns, environmental conditions, and emerging urbanisation trends to identify deficiencies and estimate future infrastructure requirements.
Talking to DT Next, Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran said the City Infrastructure Development Plan (CIDP) will provide a common framework for planning, financing, and implementing urban infrastructure projects that will also identify gaps with proposed interventions and an implementation strategy.
"The projects will be prioritised based on service needs, future growth potential, climate resilience, financial viability, and citizens' requirements," he explained.
The plan will also set out short-, medium-, and long-term improvements, with phased implementation schedules and estimates of the funds required.
It will assess available funds, potential funding sources, and grants to determine how the proposed works could be financed. The exercise will also integrate infrastructure planning across the sectors covered under the 11 sub-missions of the Chief Minister's Integrated Urban Development Mission (CMIUDM).
The proposal will be funded through the Project Development Grant Fund (PDGF) under CMIUDM, with TNUIFSL appointing a consultant to undertake the study. The CIDP framework is intended for selected urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu, with a separate plan and implementable action plan for each.