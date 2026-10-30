GCC to develop 25-year infrastructure plan for Chennai metropolitan region

With an eye on the future, the plan would have a 25-year roadmap, said officials.

The plan, to be prepared by the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL), will assess the existing infrastructure and municipal services, taking into account population growth, economic activity, land-use patterns, environmental conditions, and emerging urbanisation trends to identify deficiencies and estimate future infrastructure requirements.

Talking to DT Next, Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran said the City Infrastructure Development Plan (CIDP) will provide a common framework for planning, financing, and implementing urban infrastructure projects that will also identify gaps with proposed interventions and an implementation strategy.