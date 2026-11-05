GCC to deploy drones for real-time flood monitoring in Chennai

The civic body has floated tenders for the short-term flood preparedness initiative. Under the project, GCC will station one professional-grade drone equipped with high-definition cameras alongside a qualified operating team of certified operators in every zone.



The drones will monitor low-lying and vulnerable locations, streaming real-time live video feeds directly to designated GCC command centres at both the zonal level and the Ripon Buildings headquarters.



The live transmission and archived aerial footage will allow civic officials to evaluate ground conditions in real time, assess waterlogging levels, and coordinate prompt relief operations. Operating teams will align daily flight schedules, deployment priorities, and specific flight locations with zonal officials. All live streams, flight logs, and recorded datasets will remain strictly confidential and secured for post-event analysis.