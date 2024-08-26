GCC to construct three cattle sheds in south Chennai for Rs 6L

CHENNAI: To impound cattle wandering on the road, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to set up three cattle sheds in south Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 6 lakh. The tender to construct these sheds will be floated on September 10.

Since July, the fine to curb cattle nuisance within the city was raised from the current levy of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. The penalty has been increased to Rs 15,000 if the cattle are caught for a second time. When repeated a third time, cattle will be impounded in a shelter maintained by the GCC.

Earlier, the authorities of the civic body mentioned that the location for the shelter would be identified on the outskirts of the city. However, a proposal was sent to construct the cattle shed at Venkateswara Nagar Third Street in Adyar (zone 13).

An estimated cost of Rs 1,91,000 has been allocated for the same. A second shed is expected to be constructed at Veerapandiya Kattabomman Cross Street in Perungudi (zone 14). A total cost of Rs 2.07 lakh is estimated for this shelter.

Sholinganallur (zone 15) will also get a cattle shed adjacent to the bio CNG plant near the ISKON temple in the locality. This shelter will be erected at an estimated cost of Rs 2.02 lakh.

On the other hand, the Chennai Corporation has urged cattle owners to have shelter with sufficient space, 36 square feet, required for cattle with a compound wall constructed. If not, the shelter license will not be issued to the owners. Unclaimed cattle caught by the civic body will be handed over to the NGOs.