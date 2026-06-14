GCC to conduct ward-wise inspection to ensure full streetlight coverage

The civic body has also urged residents to report faulty streetlights by contacting its helpline number, 1913.

According to a GCC press release, streetlights and high-mast lights are installed and maintained at roads, streets, flyovers, subways, parks, bus termini, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board residential areas and burial grounds across the city. Based on the Commissioner’s directions, zonal officials will undertake field inspections in all wards on Monday evening to identify non-functional streetlights and take immediate corrective measures.