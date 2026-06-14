GCC to conduct ward-wise inspection to ensure full streetlight coverage

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will conduct a ward-wise field inspection across the city on Monday evening to identify non-functioning streetlights and ensure 100% illumination across its limits, Commissioner GS Sameeran has announced.
The civic body has also urged residents to report faulty streetlights by contacting its helpline number, 1913.
According to a GCC press release, streetlights and high-mast lights are installed and maintained at roads, streets, flyovers, subways, parks, bus termini, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board residential areas and burial grounds across the city. Based on the Commissioner’s directions, zonal officials will undertake field inspections in all wards on Monday evening to identify non-functional streetlights and take immediate corrective measures.
“The public can share information regarding non-functioning streetlights within the Corporation areas through the civic body’s helpline number 1913,” the release said.
The GCC currently maintains 3,11,285 streetlights and high-mast lights across its 15 zones, with Ambattur having the largest number with 30,268 lights. Residents, however, pointed out that several interior streets continued to remain poorly lit despite the extensive network of streetlights.
Proper street lighting is essential for safe commuting, particularly on interior roads connecting residential neighbourhoods to arterial roads. Residents opined that poor illumination increases the risk of accidents caused by potholes and roaming cattle, while also creating conditions conducive to anti-social activities.
Mahalakshmi, a resident of Perumbakkam, said several interior roads in the locality remain dark at night. “Though streetlights are installed on a few interior streets, many lanes remain completely dark, creating an unsafe environment for women and serving as a safe haven for illegal activities at night,” she lamented.
A resident of Janakiraman Colony Extension in Arumbakkam said inadequate lighting has become a safety concern for motorists. “Portions of interior streets of Janakiraman Colony Extension remain dark. Freely roaming cattle pose a major threat to motorists on pitch dark roads, especially near street corners, often leading to accidents,” the resident said. “Stray animals frequently chase motorists at night, forcing them to accelerate through poorly lit stretches to avoid danger.”