GCC to build multi-level parking facility in Kodambakkam, fixes 2-year deadline

The construction work will begin in a month, and it will be managed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for 25 years, with the ground plus three floors allocated to the GCC.

"The demolition works have started at the Kodambakkam zonal office for the construction of the MLP, and construction will commence within a month. Vedhacapital Infra Projects Private Limited has taken up the work," a Corporation official told DT Next.

The official added that the MLP will comprise a ground floor plus eight upper floors (G+8), with a total built-up area of 72,450 square feet. The project is designed as a multi-story commercial and administrative complex.