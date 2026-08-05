GCC to begin vaccination drive for stray, pet dogs; sets 2 lakh goal

A senior Corporation official stated, "Similar to last year, the GCC will launch its vaccination drive during the second week of August to control the spread of rabies. Last year, the local body vaccinated 1.47 lakh stray dogs out of an estimated total population of 1.80 lakh."

Elaborating on the expanded scope, the official added, "As the stray dog population has likely grown, we are pushing to vaccinate two lakh strays citywide. Additionally, as a considerable number of residents keep pets, we call upon pet owners to get their animals vaccinated for free."

According to the GCC, 11 of its 15 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres are currently functional. "Among the remaining four, two facilities at Nandambakkam and Perungudi are ready for opening and will be operational by next week. The other two at Athipattu in Ambattur and Sholinganallur will be inaugurated by the fourth week of August," the official explained.