GCC to begin vaccination drive for stray, pet dogs; sets 2 lakh goal

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to roll out a massive vaccination campaign starting next week, targeting two lakh stray dogs across the city this year. Alongside strays, pet dogs will also be administered anti-rabies and anti-parasite vaccines to curb rabies transmission and improve animal welfare.
A senior Corporation official stated, "Similar to last year, the GCC will launch its vaccination drive during the second week of August to control the spread of rabies. Last year, the local body vaccinated 1.47 lakh stray dogs out of an estimated total population of 1.80 lakh."
Elaborating on the expanded scope, the official added, "As the stray dog population has likely grown, we are pushing to vaccinate two lakh strays citywide. Additionally, as a considerable number of residents keep pets, we call upon pet owners to get their animals vaccinated for free."
According to the GCC, 11 of its 15 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres are currently functional. "Among the remaining four, two facilities at Nandambakkam and Perungudi are ready for opening and will be operational by next week. The other two at Athipattu in Ambattur and Sholinganallur will be inaugurated by the fourth week of August," the official explained.
With the expansion of infrastructure, surgical capacity will see an increase. "The currently operating ABC centres perform about 200 animal birth control surgeries a day. This figure will double to 400 daily surgeries once all 15 centres become operational," the official noted.
Since January 2026, the GCC has carried out nearly 24,000 birth control surgeries on stray dogs. The monthly count steadily climbed over the year, peaking in July with 5,324 surgeries, followed by 4,765 in June, 3,637 in May, 3,259 in April, 3,058 in March, 2,493 in February, and 1,490 in January.
Leonel Praveen, an animal activist and a Mylapore resident, alleged, "The dog catchers deployed by the GCC catch dogs in an inhumane manner and lack proper handling skills."
"Vaccines must be stored at proper cold temperatures, which the GCC failed to maintain during last year's mass vaccination drive. Furthermore, a few vaccinated dogs went missing or died. The civic body must coordinate with local feeders and dog rescuers to ensure effective management," added Leonel.
Dismissing the allegations, a Chennai Corporation official noted that the GCC handles the vaccination vials carefully and fully secures them. The Corporation also urged citizens to make use of the drive.