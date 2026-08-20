GCC sets September 30 deadline to complete pre-monsoon preparation

Following directives from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, multi-departmental operations are being jointly-executed by the GCC, Public Works department, Metro Water Board, and Southern Railway.

The initiative spans key structural repairs, including constructing new stormwater drains, repairing existing networks, elevating manholes, and servicing flood-pumping stations.

Desilting is under way across 1,671.39 km of stormwater drains, 1,10,082 silt catch pits, and 1,08,041 drain channels.