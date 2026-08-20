GCC sets September 30 deadline to complete pre-monsoon preparation

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the State Highways department have launched pre-monsoon preparation works, including desilting and an infrastructure maintenance campaign across the city to prevent waterlogging, targeting completion by September 30.
Following directives from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, multi-departmental operations are being jointly-executed by the GCC, Public Works department, Metro Water Board, and Southern Railway.
The initiative spans key structural repairs, including constructing new stormwater drains, repairing existing networks, elevating manholes, and servicing flood-pumping stations.
Desilting is under way across 1,671.39 km of stormwater drains, 1,10,082 silt catch pits, and 1,08,041 drain channels.
Over 11,790 metric tonnes of silt and invasive water hyacinth have been cleared from local water bodies over the past month.
Additionally, works cover 430 km of stormwater drains and 18,000 inspection pits under the Highways department's jurisdiction.
Targeted clearing operations are securing 815 minor subways, 16 major subways, 12 pedestrian subways, and seven critical low-lying zones to ensure uninterrupted transit during heavy rains.
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran inspected ongoing SWD construction works on 3rd Avenue, Anna Nagar. Subsequently reviewed overall pre-monsoon preparedness and drain works across the North, Central, and South regions.