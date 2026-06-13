GCC revives water bell initiative in schools amid soaring temperatures

CHENNAI: To keep the students hydrated during class hours in the intense heat, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) education department has instructed its teachers to follow the water bell initiative starting this Monday (June 15).
The announcement was made due to the drop in the poor implementation of the initiative in government schools. Notably, the water bell was introduced in the last academic year by the School Education Department.
A senior Corporation official said, “The water bell scheme was introduced last year, after the announcement from the School Education Department. Water dispensers have been installed in many schools to help students stay hydrated. Amid the intense heat this summer, water bells enable students to remain hydrated.”
The bell would be rung three times a day – 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm every day. A Corporation school teacher said, “We’ve been following this since the time it was implemented. We stopped in March when the board exams began but now we’re back to doing the water bell.”
Another school teacher told DT Next about difficulties in implementation. “Rooms are available, but a water dispenser needs to be installed in our school. Wash basins are not installed properly. As we couldn’t follow the instructed timings, we’re planning to give a water break once every 3 hours,”she stated.
K Murugan, a resident of Ezhil Nagar, alleged that the initiative was a failure in Chennai Middle School, Okkiyampet, where his child was studying. “When I asked my son about the water bell, he said it was not followed in his school. Instead of ringing the bells, additional care should be taken for students,” he opined.