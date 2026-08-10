GCC restores free Wi-Fi at Marina Beach, Besant Nagar, and Secretariat Park on Monday

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has restored free public Wi-Fi facilities across 44 locations on Monday, following instructions from theChief Minister to expand digital services and internet accessibility.
The revived network covers 27 locations along Marina Beach from the Labour Statue to the Lighthouse, five locations at Besant Nagar Beach, and 12 locations at the Secretariat Park.
To connect, visitors can enable Wi-Fi on their mobile phones, select the available network, scan the prompt QR code, and enter the OTP received via SMS.
Plans are underway to restore and expand free Wi-Fi coverage to other high-footfall public places, including additional beaches, parks, and sports grounds.