GCC races to finish flood mitigation works, but missing drain links worry residents

Addressing the issue, Sameeran replied that the GCC had identified 155 missing SWD links across the city. “Around 103 km of 140 km of missing link works have been completed, while the remaining will be finished by September 30. Under the Integrated SWD project, 264.20 km of 310 km network across Phases I-III has been completed, and the remaining 23 km priority stretch will be completed by October 15,” he explained.

The civic body is simultaneously executing several large-scale flood mitigation projects. The Integrated Urban Flood Management Project in the Kosasthalaiyar river basin, covering Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and parts of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Anna Nagar zones, has achieved 99.6% progress, with 633.456 km completed out of the planned 636 km. The Rs 3,059 crore project is expected to be completed this month.

However, activists questioned the quality of execution. V Sandhya, secretary, Federation of Anna Nagar Residents Associations, criticised the GCC’s desilting operations, alleging that cleaning remained discontinuous despite encroachment removal. “Officials often split work among multiple contractors by exploiting tender provisions, resulting in poor coordination. A lack of coordination with utility agencies has left power cables hanging over SWDs and several silt catchpit lids improperly aligned,” she stated.

Among other ongoing projects, 89% of the Integrated SWD Project in the Kovalam basin, covering Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur, has been completed with 262.52 km completed out of the planned 310.5 km. The Rs 1,357.60 crore project is expected to be completed by February 2027.

SWD construction works, estimated at Rs 756.96 crore, have progressed to 102.82 km out of the planned 143.32 km and are targeted for completion by September 2026.

The Arcot Road SWD project from Kodambakkam Bridge to Porur Junction, estimated at Rs 103 crore, is also scheduled for completion by October, while the Rs 22.88 crore Madhavaram SWD project connecting to the Puzhal surplus canal has achieved 12% progress and is expected to be completed by September 2026.

The Kadapakkam Lake eco-restoration project in Manali, estimated at Rs 58.33 crore, has reached 80% completion and is scheduled to be completed this month.