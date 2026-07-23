GCC races to finish flood mitigation works, but missing drain links worry residents

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon approaching, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has accelerated flood mitigation works across the city, setting deadlines between July and October to complete canal desilting, storm water drain (SWD) projects and waterbody restoration.
However, residents and civic activists have flagged missing SWD links and incomplete desilting as major concerns that could undermine the city’s flood preparedness.
Speaking to DT Next, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said that the civic body had prioritised improvements to major waterways. “Out of the 44 canals, 33 have been selected for major improvement works comprising desilting, wall raising and protective fencing under Capital Funds at a cost of Rs 295.25 crore. Work on 28 canals has been completed, while the remaining six priority canals, including Trustpuram, Otteri Nullah, Virugambakkam, Reddy Kuppam and Captain Cotton Canal, should be completed by October 15,” he added.
The DeMellows Road SWD project is expected to be completed by September 30, while the Ambattur surplus diversion channel from East Avenue Road to Otteri Nullah is targeted for completion by October 15.
Despite the ongoing works, residents said that many stretches continued to suffer from missing SWD connections. “Since 2022, poor coordination among departments and the rush to meet deadlines has left the network incomplete,” fumed a resident. “Missing links on Erneeswaran Koil 4th Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Mettu Street, Sannathi Street and Adi Dravidar Colony 8th Street in Ernavoor, prove that, as sewage flows into SWD due to incomplete connectivity.”
Addressing the issue, Sameeran replied that the GCC had identified 155 missing SWD links across the city. “Around 103 km of 140 km of missing link works have been completed, while the remaining will be finished by September 30. Under the Integrated SWD project, 264.20 km of 310 km network across Phases I-III has been completed, and the remaining 23 km priority stretch will be completed by October 15,” he explained.
The civic body is simultaneously executing several large-scale flood mitigation projects. The Integrated Urban Flood Management Project in the Kosasthalaiyar river basin, covering Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and parts of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Anna Nagar zones, has achieved 99.6% progress, with 633.456 km completed out of the planned 636 km. The Rs 3,059 crore project is expected to be completed this month.
However, activists questioned the quality of execution. V Sandhya, secretary, Federation of Anna Nagar Residents Associations, criticised the GCC’s desilting operations, alleging that cleaning remained discontinuous despite encroachment removal. “Officials often split work among multiple contractors by exploiting tender provisions, resulting in poor coordination. A lack of coordination with utility agencies has left power cables hanging over SWDs and several silt catchpit lids improperly aligned,” she stated.
Among other ongoing projects, 89% of the Integrated SWD Project in the Kovalam basin, covering Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur, has been completed with 262.52 km completed out of the planned 310.5 km. The Rs 1,357.60 crore project is expected to be completed by February 2027.
SWD construction works, estimated at Rs 756.96 crore, have progressed to 102.82 km out of the planned 143.32 km and are targeted for completion by September 2026.
The Arcot Road SWD project from Kodambakkam Bridge to Porur Junction, estimated at Rs 103 crore, is also scheduled for completion by October, while the Rs 22.88 crore Madhavaram SWD project connecting to the Puzhal surplus canal has achieved 12% progress and is expected to be completed by September 2026.
The Kadapakkam Lake eco-restoration project in Manali, estimated at Rs 58.33 crore, has reached 80% completion and is scheduled to be completed this month.