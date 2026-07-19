GCC plans to cut their neighbourhood playground into three, residents hit the road in protest

CHENNAI: Upset that the ongoing renovation project would fragment their neighbourhood playground, more than 60 residents of Arunthathiyar Nagar in Mettupalayam, Perambur, blocked the Stephenson Road-Cooks Road Junction in Jamaliya on Sunday noon, urging the Greater Chennai Corporation to give up the Rs 1.25-crore project.
The sudden protest brought traffic to a standstill, with vehicles piling up till Mayor R Priya's ward office near Perambur railway station. It was withdrawn after the police and the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal officer assured to consider their demands.
The residents fought for a dedicated playground for nearly seven years since 2019, and finally succeeded when the ground was set up near Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station in 2025. However, in March, the GCC altered the layout without consulting the local community, they alleged.
Their objection is over the civic body's plan to divide the playground into three: a football turf, an open badminton court, and a children's play area. They argued that the limited space should remain as a single, open playground capable of accommodating multiple sports, including cricket, football and kabaddi.
CB Prabakaran, a resident, said local youth and sports enthusiasts had submitted representations to the Mayor, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA MR Pallavi, and Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu seeking an immediate halt to the works. "We want a unified playground where multiple sports can be played together in the existing space," he said.
When asked, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Zonal Officer G Chokkalingampillai said the football turf was redesigned based on the directions from railway authorities regarding the required safety distance from the tracks.
However, the residents are not convinced. A Sriram, another resident, questioned the civic body's explanation that the football turf had to be shifted further inside because of its proximity to the railway tracks. He pointed out that the upgraded playground near Perambur station has a full-sized turf adjacent to the track.
Workers at the site said nearly 85 per cent of the project had been completed. The project also includes setting up children's play equipment, an open gym, a gazebo, a watchman's room, and replacing damaged paver blocks along the footpath.
Zonal Officer Chokkalingampillai said the residents have been invited for a meeting at the zonal office on Monday to discuss and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution.