GCC plans to cut their neighbourhood playground into three, residents hit the road in protest

CB Prabakaran, a resident, said local youth and sports enthusiasts had submitted representations to the Mayor, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA MR Pallavi, and Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu seeking an immediate halt to the works. "We want a unified playground where multiple sports can be played together in the existing space," he said.

When asked, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Zonal Officer G Chokkalingampillai said the football turf was redesigned based on the directions from railway authorities regarding the required safety distance from the tracks.

However, the residents are not convinced. A Sriram, another resident, questioned the civic body's explanation that the football turf had to be shifted further inside because of its proximity to the railway tracks. He pointed out that the upgraded playground near Perambur station has a full-sized turf adjacent to the track.

Workers at the site said nearly 85 per cent of the project had been completed. The project also includes setting up children's play equipment, an open gym, a gazebo, a watchman's room, and replacing damaged paver blocks along the footpath.

Zonal Officer Chokkalingampillai said the residents have been invited for a meeting at the zonal office on Monday to discuss and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution.